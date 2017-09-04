Popular Caernarfon pub landlord laid to rest as hundreds attend funeral.

Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral of a popular Caernarfon pub landlord who was known for his witty humour last weekend.

On Saturday, the crowd, many of whom were wearing Wales football and rugby shirts, came to pay their last respects to Hugh Alun Williams – known as “Al Wern”.

Mr Williams died suddenly aged 62 at Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor, on August 22 with his family at his bedside after he had been suffering from mouth cancer.

His coffin was carried into St Mary’s Church in Caernarfon by six bearers, including his son Ricky Williams, to the “Z Cars” theme tune synonymous with Goodison Park and his favourite club Everton.

Leading the bilingual service, The Rev Canon Roger Donaldson said they had come to say “farewell to a friend.”

Tributes were led by Mr Williams close friend, Gwynedd Roberts.

“He worked and played hard; there was no frills or fuss with him. He had a great sense of humour, and a wicked laugh and could deliver a killer one-liner.” he said.

He also described his friend as a “people’s professor”.

Mr Williams and his widow Sue, 58, ran Y Goron and Y Goron Fach pubs in Caernarfon before moving to Tafarn y Fic in Y Felinheli. She described him as “an amazing and wonderful husband”.

His son recalled a funny story about when his dad had been pleased at himself for finding a “hidden gem” of a beach on a family holiday in Australia. It was only after spending all day swimming in there, that they saw a “No swimming” sign because of shark-infested waters.

The popular landlord’s most famous tale however, was when he once drank whisky with Prince Charles.

The Rev Marcus Robinson told the congregation of how Mr Williams had reminded Prince Charles “he needed to pay for the drink (of whisky) he’d just had” at Y Goron Fach, one of the pubs he’d previously ran in Caernarfon.

One of Mr Williams’ favourite songs, Heaven Must Have Sent You by the Elgins was played as his coffin was carried out to be taken for burial at Eglwys Llanfairisgaer.

The hearse was adorned with a floral tribute to "Taid" from the family. A Welsh dragon flag and Everton’s colours were also displayed

Mr Williams leaves behind his wife, children, Ricky and Peri and grandsons Morgan and Cynan. He was the son of the late Glyn and Peggy and was a brother to Ann, Gill and the late Emrys and families.