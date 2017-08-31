CaruAmlwch hosts "Great Amlwch Bake Off" event

An Anglesey-based community group recently hosted an event to find their Town’s greatest baker.

On Saturday, August 26, the community group “#caruamlwch” hosted the very first ‘Amlwch Bake Off’.

The competition, which was lead by Tony Fitzmaurice and judged by Nina Evans Williams of Môn Cottage Cupcakes and TV Celebrity chef Ellis Barrie of the 'Marram Gras', saw people of all ages enter a number of different categories.

Over 50 different cakes and biscuits were entered and the overall winner of the adult category was Heather Price, who baked a weight watcher cake.

Winner of the children's category was Caian Gadsby with his layered cake which was made up of different flavours and colours.

All cakes and biscuits produced on the afternoon were then used for an afternoon tea for local elderly groups and the remainder were taken to the local old people's home.

Both the judges were amazed by the standard of all entries and are now looking forward to returning to judge ‘The Great Amlwch Christmas Bake Off’ in December.

Tony Fitzmaurice said: “I organised this event for a bit of fun at first but I also wanted to try and get people baking again, especially the children.

“The art of baking was close to disappearing, however, due to the popular TV show it is starting to become a bit of a popular hobby once again, so we jumped on the band wagon and hopefully have inspired a new generation of bakers.”