New Post Office with Sunday opening times for Deiniolen

Deiniolen is all set for the launch of its new local Post Office service next month, offering seven days service to its customers.

As part of a programme of modernisation and investment taking place across the Post Office network, the new service will be opened in the Gwynedd village’s Beran filling station at 1pm on Tuesday, September 12.

The new service will be available seven days a week during the store’s opening hours, 7am to 6pm on Monday to Saturday and 8am to 4pm on Sunday.

Customers will also be able to access a range of Post Office and mails services, including Special Delivery, Local Collect, home shopping returns, online banking cash deposits and withdrawals.

Other services include withdrawals using a Post Office Card Account, send funds abroad using Moneygram, and customers can pay bill, pre-order travel money, apply for travel insurance and top up mobile phones.

Carol Williams, Post Office Network Operations Manager said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.”

She added: “We are confident that this brand new vibrant ‘local’ Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”