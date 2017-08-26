New school set to open in Bangor next month

A new school offering an “excellent standard” of education is set to open its doors in Bangor next month.

The Bangor Independent School will be based in the heart of the City centre and will officially open on September 5.

School officials say that It will offer a “high standard” of education for pupils aged 3 to 11 years old.

To help working parents organise their busy lives, the new school will also offer wrap-around before and after school care.

Paul Gash, Headmaster of Bangor Independent School, said: “Our aim is to provide a happy and safe environment where children can grow in confidence whilst developing a love of learning.

“We intend to meet the individual and academic needs of each child through encouragement and creativity, allowing each child to achieve their full potential and excel.

“Through celebrating children’s accomplishments, we will equip them with the skills required to continue and embrace their future education. We are committed to reflecting our Welsh heritage and culture alongside the Welsh National Curriculum.

“I am really proud that the teachers of Bangor Independent School have a wealth of experience in education. Our aim is to provide an education that encourages our pupils to grow and develop, reaching their full potential.”