Motorists have lucky escape after serious crash on A55 near Llangefni

Lucky motorsits avoided serious injury following a crash on the A55 yesterday.

North Wales Police were called to attend a three-vehicle accident on the westbound carriageway between junctions five and six on Anglesey at 4.16pm.

Officers close the road westbound at 4.30pm and the Welsh Ambulance Service were called.

One of the cars had ended up on its roof.

The Wales Air Ambulance was also requested at first but later stood down.

Traffic queued back to junction seven as emergency services attended the scene but all those involved in the accident escaped without sustaining any serious injuries.

The road was fully re-opened shortly after 6pm.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called at about 4.30pm this afternoon (August 23) to reports of a three-car road traffic collision on the A55 westbound near Llangefni.

"A paramedic in a rapid response car was sent to the scene.

"A man, a woman and a child were checked over at the scene but did not require hospital treatment."