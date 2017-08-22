We're expanding! Your North Wales Chronicle is more available to readers with new pick-up points

Your favourite local newspaper the North Wales Chronicle is expanding to be more available to more readers than ever before.

We’re making major changes to the way the paper is brought to you to make sure that from now on, it will be available every week to you FREE in huge numbers from new and convenient pick-up points all across the area.

In response to many requests to make the newspaper more easily available in our towns and villages, we are about to introduce a number of new locations from which you can pick up a copy of your Chronicle, free every week!

People who live, visit or work in Anglesey and north Gwynedd will now have the chance to pick up a copy far more conveniently.

The number of copies distributed door-to-door will be adjusted to allow us to make these extra copies available.

But we will be putting out more papers than ever before – so readers and advertisers can be assured that the North Wales Chronicle will be enjoyed by more people than ever. Research is showing that copies of the newspaper that are picked up are far more likely to be read in detail than those copies delivered through letter boxes.

It is this, along with the desire to satisfy a huge and growing demand for the newspaper, that has led us to change our ways of getting it to you.

But, if you do still want to maintain a delivery to your home, then we can do that for a nominal service charge – we’ll be sending out details very soon.

We are also publishing a full list of the many new outlets from which you can collect your copy of the North Wales Chronicle in the paper from this week onwards.

Click here for all the pick-up point locations where you can collect your free copy.

If you have a business and would like to support this new initiative and become a pick-up point for the North Wales Chronicle, then please contact Steve Bridge on 01492 523879 or e-mail steve.bridge@nwn.co.uk