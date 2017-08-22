North Wales Chronicle: Full list of pick-up point locations to grab your free Chronicle newspaper

There are so many outlets where you can pick up a copy of the North Wales Chronicle; close to home, close to work, close to your leisure interests.
The North Wales Chronicle is now available to pick up from the following locations:
LL31
Booker Cash And Carry, Ffordd Maelgwyn, Llandudno Junction
LL33
Accent Properties, Station Road, Llanfairfechan
Co-op, Village Road, Llanfairfechen
LL34
Bettys Cafe, Plas Yr Afon, Penmaenmawr
LL54
Modurley Dolydd Garage, Bolydd Groeslon, Caernarfon
Siop Hwylus, 3-5 High Street, Penygroes
LL55
Arfon Leisure Centre, Ffordd Bethell, Caernarfon
Cafe The Electric Mountain, Electric Mountain, Visitors Centre
Caffi Cei, 6 Eastgate Street, Caernarfon
Elaines Hair And Beauty, Station Road, Caernarfon
Londis Gwalia Garage, Con, Caeathro, Caernarfon
Majestic Bingo, Crown St, Caernarfon
Morrisons, North Road, Caernarfon
Padarn Hotel, High Street, Llanberis
Sheena Parry, 3-5 Lon y Bryn, Caernarfon
Siop Bach, 47 Poole Street, Caernarfon
Spar, Min Y Nant Store, Llanberis Road, Caernarfon
Table Table Caernarfon, Doc Fictoria, Caernarfon
Tesco, South Road, Caernarfon
The Black Boy, Northgate Street, Caernarfon
The Fun Centre, Bangor Street, Caernarfon
Tw Hair, 6 Goodman Street, Llanberis
LL56
Chans Takeaway, 78 Bangor Road, Y Felinheli
Greenwood Forest Park, Y Felinheli, Gwynedd
LL57
Bangor Swimming Pool, Garth Rd, Bangor
Dafydd Hardy, 156 High Street, Bangor
Deiniol Shopping Centre, High Street, Bangor
Esso Bangor Services, Llandygai Road, Bangor
Haf Jones & Pegler, 319 High Street, Bangor
Lifestyle Express, 26 Llys Dylan, Maesgeirchen
Lindas Takeaway Jls, Cyttir Lane, Bangor
Londis, Station Road, Bethesda
North Wales Chronicle Office, 302 High Street, Bangor
One Stop, Penrhosgarnedd, Bangor
Spar, High Street, Bethesda
Table Table Bangor, Parc Menai Road, Bangor
Tesco Express, High Street, Bethesda
Tesco, Caernarfon Road, Bangor
The Stores, 45 Penrhyn Avenue, Maesgeirchen
Treborth Garden Centre, Coedlys/Treborth Rd, Bangor
LL58
Beaumaris Leisure Centre, Rating Row, Beaumaris
Castle Garage, Chapel Street, Beaumaris
Triple 8, 6 Church Street, Beaumaris
LL59
Britannia Curry House, 13 High Street, Menai Bridge
David Hughes Leisure Centre, Pentraeth Rd, Menai Bridge
Liverpool Arms, St Georges Pier, Menai Bridge
Lucas Estates, 22 High Street, Menai Bridge
Pentraeth Automotive, Henffordd Garage, Menai Bridge
LL60
Becws Mon, Gaerwen Industrial Estate, Gaerwen
Garden Centre Holland Arms, Pentre Berw, Gaerwen
Mcolls, 1 Lon Groes, Gaerwen
Morgan Evans, Lon Groes, Gaerwen
Nisa Extra, Siop Hwylas, The Crossroads, Gaerwen
LL61
Anglesey Sea Zoo, Brynsiencyn, Llanfairpwll
At James Pringle Hootons Homegrown, Llanfairpwllgwyngyll Station, Holyhead Road
Co-op, Holyhead Road, Llanfairpwllgwyngyll
Esso Garage Tyn Lon, Holyhead Road, Llanfair PG
LL63
Aberffraw Post Office, Plas Coch Bodorgan Sq, Aberffraw
Wayside Stores, Llanfaelog Ty Croes, Ty Croes
LL64
Premier Stores, 4 Marine Terrace, Rhosneigr
LL65
Anglesey Airport, The Terminal, Holyhead
Beacon Climbing, Cibyn Industrial Estate, Caernarfon
Catch 22, London Rd, Valley
Chadwicks, 1 Boston Street, Holyhead
Chocolate Box & Post Office, 14-16 Stanley Street, Holyhead
Co-op, 45-49 Market Street, Holyhead
Costcutter, Station Road, Holyhead
Dyfryn Service Station, London Road, Valley
Empire Cafe, 37 Stanley Street, Holyhead
Frankos, 98 Market St, Holyhead
Gwalchmai Convenience Sto, Gwalchmal, Angleseyn
Hive Community Centre, RAF Valley, Valley
Holyhead Leisure Centre, Kingsland Rd, Holyhead
Morrisons, Penrhos, Holyhead
Premier Late Shop, 42 London Road, Bodedern
Roberts Newsagents, 6 Church Terrace, Holyhead
Tesco, Penrhos, Holyhead
The Beach Hut, 4 Hibernia Terrace, Holyhead
The Old Post Office, Llanfachraeth, Holyhead
The Valley Hotel, London Rd Valley, Valley
Ucheldre Centre, Millbank, Hollyhead
LL67
Village Venture, 10-12 High Street, Cemaes Bay
LL68
Amlwch Leisure Centre, Townybryn, Amlwch
Bull Bay Golf Club, Amlwch Road, Amlwch
Parys News, 1 Mona St, Amlwch
Siop y Paget & Post Office, Tai Lon Newydd, Amlwch
The Reliable Car Shop, Mona Street, Amlwch
LL70
LL72
Moelfre Stores, Dick Evans Road, Moelfre
LL74
Breeze Hill, Bangor Road, Benflech
Egerton Estates, Padworth House, Benllech
Tesco Express, Amlwch Rd, Benllech
LL75
Home Spring Holme Care, Pentraeth Road, Red Warf Bay
LL77
Elim, Bryn Cefni, Llangefni
Llangefni Leisure Centre, 1 Glanhwfa Rd, Llangefni
Morgan Evans, 28-30 Church Street, Llangefni
