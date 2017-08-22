North Wales Chronicle: Full list of pick-up point locations to grab your free Chronicle newspaper

There are so many outlets where you can pick up a copy of the North Wales Chronicle; close to home, close to work, close to your leisure interests.

If you are not able to get out to collect a copy of the Chronicle, and would still like to continue to have the newspaper delivered to your door, please register your interest by contacting our distribution department on 01492 523879 or e-mail steven.bridge@nwn.co.uk

The North Wales Chronicle is now available to pick up from the following locations:

LL31

Booker Cash And Carry, Ffordd Maelgwyn, Llandudno Junction

LL33

Accent Properties, Station Road, Llanfairfechan

Co-op, Village Road, Llanfairfechen

LL34

Bettys Cafe, Plas Yr Afon, Penmaenmawr

LL54

Modurley Dolydd Garage, Bolydd Groeslon, Caernarfon

Siop Hwylus, 3-5 High Street, Penygroes

LL55

Arfon Leisure Centre, Ffordd Bethell, Caernarfon

Cafe The Electric Mountain, Electric Mountain, Visitors Centre

Caffi Cei, 6 Eastgate Street, Caernarfon

Elaines Hair And Beauty, Station Road, Caernarfon

Londis Gwalia Garage, Con, Caeathro, Caernarfon

Majestic Bingo, Crown St, Caernarfon

Morrisons, North Road, Caernarfon

Padarn Hotel, High Street, Llanberis

Sheena Parry, 3-5 Lon y Bryn, Caernarfon

Siop Bach, 47 Poole Street, Caernarfon

Spar, Min Y Nant Store, Llanberis Road, Caernarfon

Table Table Caernarfon, Doc Fictoria, Caernarfon

Tesco, South Road, Caernarfon

The Black Boy, Northgate Street, Caernarfon

The Fun Centre, Bangor Street, Caernarfon

Tw Hair, 6 Goodman Street, Llanberis

LL56

Chans Takeaway, 78 Bangor Road, Y Felinheli

Greenwood Forest Park, Y Felinheli, Gwynedd

LL57

Bangor Swimming Pool, Garth Rd, Bangor

Dafydd Hardy, 156 High Street, Bangor

Deiniol Shopping Centre, High Street, Bangor

Esso Bangor Services, Llandygai Road, Bangor

Haf Jones & Pegler, 319 High Street, Bangor

Lifestyle Express, 26 Llys Dylan, Maesgeirchen

Lindas Takeaway Jls, Cyttir Lane, Bangor

Londis, Station Road, Bethesda

North Wales Chronicle Office, 302 High Street, Bangor

One Stop, Penrhosgarnedd, Bangor

Spar, High Street, Bethesda

Table Table Bangor, Parc Menai Road, Bangor

Tesco Express, High Street, Bethesda

Tesco, Caernarfon Road, Bangor

The Stores, 45 Penrhyn Avenue, Maesgeirchen

Treborth Garden Centre, Coedlys/Treborth Rd, Bangor

LL58

Beaumaris Leisure Centre, Rating Row, Beaumaris

Castle Garage, Chapel Street, Beaumaris

Triple 8, 6 Church Street, Beaumaris

LL59

Britannia Curry House, 13 High Street, Menai Bridge

David Hughes Leisure Centre, Pentraeth Rd, Menai Bridge

Liverpool Arms, St Georges Pier, Menai Bridge

Lucas Estates, 22 High Street, Menai Bridge

Pentraeth Automotive, Henffordd Garage, Menai Bridge

LL60

Becws Mon, Gaerwen Industrial Estate, Gaerwen

Garden Centre Holland Arms, Pentre Berw, Gaerwen

Mcolls, 1 Lon Groes, Gaerwen

Morgan Evans, Lon Groes, Gaerwen

Nisa Extra, Siop Hwylas, The Crossroads, Gaerwen

LL61

Anglesey Sea Zoo, Brynsiencyn, Llanfairpwll

At James Pringle Hootons Homegrown, Llanfairpwllgwyngyll Station, Holyhead Road

Co-op, Holyhead Road, Llanfairpwllgwyngyll

Esso Garage Tyn Lon, Holyhead Road, Llanfair PG

LL63

Aberffraw Post Office, Plas Coch Bodorgan Sq, Aberffraw

Wayside Stores, Llanfaelog Ty Croes, Ty Croes

LL64

Premier Stores, 4 Marine Terrace, Rhosneigr

LL65

Anglesey Airport, The Terminal, Holyhead

Beacon Climbing, Cibyn Industrial Estate, Caernarfon

Catch 22, London Rd, Valley

Chadwicks, 1 Boston Street, Holyhead

Chocolate Box & Post Office, 14-16 Stanley Street, Holyhead

Co-op, 45-49 Market Street, Holyhead

Costcutter, Station Road, Holyhead

Dyfryn Service Station, London Road, Valley

Empire Cafe, 37 Stanley Street, Holyhead

Frankos, 98 Market St, Holyhead

Gwalchmai Convenience Sto, Gwalchmal, Angleseyn

Hive Community Centre, RAF Valley, Valley

Holyhead Leisure Centre, Kingsland Rd, Holyhead

Morrisons, Penrhos, Holyhead

Premier Late Shop, 42 London Road, Bodedern

Roberts Newsagents, 6 Church Terrace, Holyhead

Tesco, Penrhos, Holyhead

The Beach Hut, 4 Hibernia Terrace, Holyhead

The Old Post Office, Llanfachraeth, Holyhead

The Valley Hotel, London Rd Valley, Valley

Ucheldre Centre, Millbank, Hollyhead

LL67

Village Venture, 10-12 High Street, Cemaes Bay

LL68

Amlwch Leisure Centre, Townybryn, Amlwch

Bull Bay Golf Club, Amlwch Road, Amlwch

Parys News, 1 Mona St, Amlwch

Siop y Paget & Post Office, Tai Lon Newydd, Amlwch

The Reliable Car Shop, Mona Street, Amlwch

LL70

Tyddyn Mon, Hendy, Dulas

LL72

Moelfre Stores, Dick Evans Road, Moelfre

LL74

Breeze Hill, Bangor Road, Benflech

Egerton Estates, Padworth House, Benllech

Tesco Express, Amlwch Rd, Benllech

LL75

Home Spring Holme Care, Pentraeth Road, Red Warf Bay

LL77