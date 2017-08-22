North Wales Chronicle: Full list of pick-up point locations to grab your free Chronicle newspaper

There are so many outlets where you can pick up a copy of the North Wales Chronicle; close to home, close to work, close to your leisure interests.

If you are not able to get out to collect a copy of the Chronicle, and would still like to continue to have the newspaper delivered to your door, please register your interest by contacting our distribution department on 01492 523879 or e-mail steven.bridge@nwn.co.uk

The North Wales Chronicle is now available to pick up from the following locations:

LL31

  • Booker Cash And Carry, Ffordd Maelgwyn, Llandudno Junction

LL33

  • Accent Properties, Station Road, Llanfairfechan
  • Co-op, Village Road, Llanfairfechen

LL34

  • Bettys Cafe, Plas Yr Afon, Penmaenmawr

LL54

  • Modurley Dolydd Garage, Bolydd Groeslon, Caernarfon
  • Siop Hwylus, 3-5 High Street, Penygroes

LL55

  • Arfon Leisure Centre, Ffordd Bethell, Caernarfon
  • Cafe The Electric Mountain, Electric Mountain, Visitors Centre
  • Caffi Cei, 6 Eastgate Street, Caernarfon
  • Elaines Hair And Beauty, Station Road, Caernarfon
  • Londis Gwalia Garage, Con, Caeathro, Caernarfon
  • Majestic Bingo, Crown St, Caernarfon
  • Morrisons, North Road, Caernarfon
  • Padarn Hotel, High Street, Llanberis
  • Sheena Parry, 3-5 Lon y Bryn, Caernarfon
  • Siop Bach, 47 Poole Street, Caernarfon
  • Spar, Min Y Nant Store, Llanberis Road, Caernarfon
  • Table Table Caernarfon, Doc Fictoria, Caernarfon
  • Tesco, South Road, Caernarfon
  • The Black Boy, Northgate Street, Caernarfon
  • The Fun Centre, Bangor Street, Caernarfon
  • Tw Hair, 6 Goodman Street, Llanberis

LL56

  • Chans Takeaway, 78 Bangor Road, Y Felinheli
  • Greenwood Forest Park, Y Felinheli, Gwynedd

LL57

  • Bangor Swimming Pool, Garth Rd, Bangor
  • Dafydd Hardy, 156 High Street, Bangor
  • Deiniol Shopping Centre, High Street, Bangor
  • Esso Bangor Services, Llandygai Road, Bangor
  • Haf Jones & Pegler, 319 High Street, Bangor
  • Lifestyle Express, 26 Llys Dylan, Maesgeirchen
  • Lindas Takeaway Jls, Cyttir Lane, Bangor
  • Londis, Station Road, Bethesda
  • North Wales Chronicle Office, 302 High Street, Bangor
  • One Stop, Penrhosgarnedd, Bangor
  • Spar, High Street, Bethesda
  • Table Table Bangor, Parc Menai Road, Bangor
  • Tesco Express, High Street, Bethesda
  • Tesco, Caernarfon Road, Bangor
  • The Stores, 45 Penrhyn Avenue, Maesgeirchen
  • Treborth Garden Centre, Coedlys/Treborth Rd, Bangor

LL58

  • Beaumaris Leisure Centre, Rating Row, Beaumaris
  • Castle Garage, Chapel Street, Beaumaris
  • Triple 8, 6 Church Street, Beaumaris

LL59

  • Britannia Curry House, 13 High Street, Menai Bridge
  • David Hughes Leisure Centre, Pentraeth Rd, Menai Bridge
  • Liverpool Arms, St Georges Pier, Menai Bridge
  • Lucas Estates, 22 High Street, Menai Bridge
  • Pentraeth Automotive, Henffordd Garage, Menai Bridge

LL60

  • Becws Mon, Gaerwen Industrial Estate, Gaerwen
  • Garden Centre Holland Arms, Pentre Berw, Gaerwen
  • Mcolls, 1 Lon Groes, Gaerwen
  • Morgan Evans, Lon Groes, Gaerwen
  • Nisa Extra, Siop Hwylas, The Crossroads, Gaerwen

LL61

  • Anglesey Sea Zoo, Brynsiencyn, Llanfairpwll
  • At James Pringle Hootons Homegrown, Llanfairpwllgwyngyll Station, Holyhead Road
  • Co-op, Holyhead Road, Llanfairpwllgwyngyll
  • Esso Garage Tyn Lon, Holyhead Road, Llanfair PG

LL63

  • Aberffraw Post Office, Plas Coch Bodorgan Sq, Aberffraw
  • Wayside Stores, Llanfaelog Ty Croes, Ty Croes

LL64

  • Premier Stores, 4 Marine Terrace, Rhosneigr

LL65

  • Anglesey Airport, The Terminal, Holyhead
  • Beacon Climbing, Cibyn Industrial Estate, Caernarfon
  • Catch 22, London Rd, Valley
  • Chadwicks, 1 Boston Street, Holyhead
  • Chocolate Box & Post Office, 14-16 Stanley Street, Holyhead
  • Co-op, 45-49 Market Street, Holyhead
  • Costcutter, Station Road, Holyhead
  • Dyfryn Service Station, London Road, Valley
  • Empire Cafe, 37 Stanley Street, Holyhead
  • Frankos, 98 Market St, Holyhead
  • Gwalchmai Convenience Sto, Gwalchmal, Angleseyn
  • Hive Community Centre, RAF Valley, Valley
  • Holyhead Leisure Centre, Kingsland Rd, Holyhead
  • Morrisons, Penrhos, Holyhead
  • Premier Late Shop, 42 London Road, Bodedern
  • Roberts Newsagents, 6 Church Terrace, Holyhead
  • Tesco, Penrhos, Holyhead
  • The Beach Hut, 4 Hibernia Terrace, Holyhead
  • The Old Post Office, Llanfachraeth, Holyhead
  • The Valley Hotel, London Rd Valley, Valley
  • Ucheldre Centre, Millbank, Hollyhead

LL67

  • Village Venture, 10-12 High Street, Cemaes Bay

LL68

  • Amlwch Leisure Centre, Townybryn, Amlwch
  • Bull Bay Golf Club, Amlwch Road, Amlwch
  • Parys News, 1 Mona St, Amlwch
  • Siop y Paget & Post Office, Tai Lon Newydd, Amlwch
  • The Reliable Car Shop, Mona Street, Amlwch

LL70

  • Tyddyn Mon, Hendy, Dulas

LL72

  • Moelfre Stores, Dick Evans Road, Moelfre

LL74

  • Breeze Hill, Bangor Road, Benflech
  • Egerton Estates, Padworth House, Benllech
  • Tesco Express, Amlwch Rd, Benllech

LL75

  • Home Spring Holme Care, Pentraeth Road, Red Warf Bay

LL77

  • Elim, Bryn Cefni, Llangefni
  • Llangefni Leisure Centre, 1 Glanhwfa Rd, Llangefni
  • Morgan Evans, 28-30 Church Street, Llangefni

