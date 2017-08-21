Welsh football legend Southall surprises Amlwch youngsters at Community Football event

Football mad youngsters in Amlwch had a surprise over the weekend as Wales legend Neville Southall made an appearance at one of their events.

On Saturday, the McDonald’s ambassador joined Amlwch Town Juniors and the Welsh FAW as they hosted a Community Football Day to celebrate the work of FAW accredited clubs throughout the Anglesey area.

The event saw hundreds of young footballers gather on the Town’s leisure centre field to enjoy the day, which gave attending clubs the opportunity to meet volunteers from their local communities and recruit new players.

McDonald’s ambassador and former Everton Goalkeeper Neville Southall met with hundreds of players and was on hand to pose for photographs throughout the day, sharing his football knowledge with the young players in attendance.

McDonald’s ambassador Neville Southall, said: “We want to make sure that clubs across Wales can provide as many opportunities for their local communities to enjoy football as possible.

“McDonald’s provides vital support to accredited clubs to ensure this happens. Community Football Days, like today’s event, are designed to showcase and celebrate the work of the incredible clubs who McDonald’s support throughout the year.”

“The McDonald’s Welsh FA Community Football Days are a great opportunity to get local kids involved in grassroots football. With the enthusiasm and commitment shown by the volunteers and coaches today, I’m sure we’ll find some future Welsh stars in some of these teams.”

McDonald’s franchisee Phil Lowndes said: “Community Football Days are a great occasion where families can get together and celebrate local football.

“Football at a grassroots level provides children with great learning opportunities and the chance to develop their skills in an enjoyable and safe environment. We are extremely proud to support clubs in the local area to ensure our local communities thrive, particularly through our Community Football Days where hundreds of kids get to play and enjoy football.”

The Community Football Day was part of McDonald’s community partnership with The Welsh FA. As the longest standing partner of the FA, McDonald’s this year celebrates its 15th anniversary of championing those who enable children and young adults of all genders, ages and abilities to play and enjoy football.

To find out more about the McDonald’s and FA community partnership and how your club can benefit and for details of other Community Football Days across the UK visit www.mcdonalds.co.uk/betterplay.