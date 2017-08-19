Recovering volunteers' working to make Bangor beautiful again this summer

VOLUNTEERS with experience of substance misuse and mental health issues are celebrating their recoveries by helping to make Bangor a tidier place this summer.

The team, from the EU-funded Cyfle Cymru project, have cleaned graffiti and fly-posters from vacant shops in the High Street and begun to clear the city centre’s landmark Bible Gardens of leaves, litter and weeds.

Backed by Bangor Business Improvement District and Bangor City Council, the group plan to undertake a wider programme of volunteering events – including work on the upkeep of Bangor Pier and more hard graft around Bangor Cathedral.

Peer mentors from Cyfle Cymru help people affected by substance misuse and mental health conditions develop confidence, and provide support to access training, qualifications and work experience.

Employment advisor Beverley Jones said the activities in Bangor city centre were helping volunteers to unlock their potential.

“Cyfle Cymru’s peer mentors help people to make real strides forward in their lives,” she said.

“Volunteering events like these are really beneficial for the people we work with, especially those who have suffered mental health issues in the past.

“Being together with other people, getting outside, and working to improve the community really helps to build self-esteem – and is delivering great results for Bangor too!”

Bangor City Council’s Emlyn Williams said the body had been pleased to provide tools needed by the volunteers.

"This is a wonderful example of the community working together to help people who need support to overcome their past and look to the future with new confidence," he said.

"It is beneficial for the city of Bangor, the public, business, and for the people involved – and I think there will be many more opportunities for us to work together in the future."

Cyfle Cymru is part of the Welsh Government’s EU-funded Out of Work Service, and is led by CAIS and delivered by the DACW partnership across the North Wales, Powys, Dyfed, Western Bay and Gwent areas.

The programme has already helped more than 2,300 people in Wales and delivered in excess of 25,000 hours of support in the community.

More information about Cyfle Cymru is available online at www.dacw.co.uk, by emailing ask@cyflecymru.com, or calling 0300 777 2256