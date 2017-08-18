SP Energy Networks issue safety advice after Bangor child escapes injury

SP Energy Networks has today issued an urgent summer safety warning after a ten year-old boy and his mum narrowly escaped a potential tragedy when his kite got stuck on a major electricity power line in Bangor.

Layton Smith, aged 10, from Stockport was enjoying a family holiday playing on farmland in the City, when his kite flew into a 33,000 volt power line earlier this week.

Not knowing the danger of the power line, Layton and his mother Stacy O’Connor made attempts to try to detach the kite before giving up.

Fortunately, Layton sustained no injuries, and attended hospital as a precaution.

Stacy said: “We had no idea of the danger. When I heard Layton screaming because his kite was stuck, it didn’t cross my mind that the line might be live. I even tried to shake the kite down myself. I tried to find the farmer to let him know but couldn’t get hold of him.

“Upon coming back to the scene later in the day, we learned that the farmer had spotted it and called SP Energy Networks to come and take a look. They were the ones who told us that we should take Layton to hospital to check him over. We really were lucky – we now know it could have been a lot worse.”

Andy Churchman, SP Energy Networks District General Manager for North Wales, said: “Young Layton is incredibly lucky not to have suffered any harm. People can receive a life-threatening shock at home with as little as 230 volts, so to have been caught up by a 33,000 volt power line could have proven to be fatal. It’s incredibly important that families are aware of the dangers surrounding electricity.”

When families are out and about they often know the dangers associated with traffic or water, but the dangers around power and electricity often go unnoticed.

Top tips from SP Energy Networks on how to stay safe include: Checking for overhead power lines, avoid climbing any poles and always look out for the danger of death signs.

Keep the national 105 hotline and SP Energy Networks phone numbers somewhere handy - to report a power cut, damage to power lines or anything relating to local substations, you can call the new national freephone number 105. Alternatively, you can call 0800 092 9290 if in Central or Southern Scotland or 0800 001 5400 if you’re in Merseyside, Cheshire, North Wales or North Shropshire, to talk to SP Energy Networks directly.”