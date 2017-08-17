Smiles all around as schools on Anglesey celerbrate A-level results day

School pupils all across Anglesey were celebrating this morning after many of them achieved high grades.

The likes of Ysgol Bodedern, Ysgol David Hughes, Ysgol Syr Thomas Jones and Ysgol Caergybi all saw their students receive top marks.

There were smiles all around at Ysgol Syr Thomas Jones school in Amlwch. Amongst their top performers were Carwyn Jones- who received three A’s and a C, Alun Owen- who received two A’s and two A*’s, Gwion Morris-Jones who received two A*’s and an A and Cerys Kellet who had one A*, three A’s and a B.

Adam Rhys Williams, who is the Headteacher at Ysgol Caergybi, was proud of his pupils achievements.

“We are delighted with our excellent results at A’ level and As Level this year at Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi. All our staff and governors offer our congratulations and wish our students continued future success as they go on to further education, employment and training.” he said.

At Ysgol David Hughes in Menai Bridge, there was more success. Headmaster H. Emyr Williams was “delighted” by the success of pupils at the school, with over 80 of them set to move on to Universities across Britain.

Some of their top achievers were Grace Eickmann (four A*’s, one A), Osian Gruffydd (two A*’s, one A, one B), Lois Williams (two A*’s, one A, one B), Melissa Jago( two A*’s, one A, one B), Mathew O’Hanlon (one A*, two A’s, one B) and Anya Sims (one A*, two A’s, one B).

Ysgol Bodedern Head teacher Mrs Catrin Jones Hughes also congratulated all of her students on their results and thanked the staff for their continuous dedication and hard work. Incredibly, all of their pupils have secured a place on their first choice of course.

Some of their high achievers, included: Elain Rhys Jones of Bodedern (One A*, two A’s, one B), Eurgain Lloyd of Gwalchmai (Two A’s, two B’s) and Cai Stoddard-Jones of Llanddeusant (One A*, three B’s, one C). Sion Emlyn Lloyd of Gwalchmai was given a special confgratulations for being offered an apprenticeship with Horizon and Airbus.

Most pupils across the island achieved the required amount of points needed to be able to attend their chosen universities, meaning that many will begin the new chapter of their lives next month.