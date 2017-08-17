Coleg Menai students achieve outstanding A-level results

Students at Coleg Menai in Bangor were celebrating this morning as they achieved some excellent A-level results.

Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s campuses across North Wales achieved strings of top A* grades, and offers from leading universities.

In their Coleg Menai campus at Bangor there were high standards set by a whole host of students.

Natalie Till received three A* grades and is now heading to Manchester University to study Mathematics.

“The tutors have been amazing and such great support during my course. I've found the facilities, such as the library really good and I've really enjoyed the atmosphere around the college.” she said.

Stephanie Owen received two A’s and one B and now she said. plans to study Primary Education at Bangor University.

“I studied my first year of A Levels at school but it just wasn't right for me and so I came to college to restart my studies. The college gave me the independence I needed to succeed and with the help of my tutors I'm now off to study at Bangor University.” she said.

Nearly 600 students sat A-level exams at Coleg Llandrillo, Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor and Coleg Menai, with students achieving an overall pass rate of 98.6%, beating the UK and Welsh averages once again.

Three out of the five campuses that deliver A-levels achieved an astounding 100% pass rate, and nearly a quarter of all students achieved an A* or A grade!

Reflecting on the positive results, the Grŵp’s Chief Executive, Dafydd Evans, said: “This is fantastic news for our students and sets them up very well for a successful future whether in higher education or in the workplace.”

“May I take this opportunity to congratulate everyone who received their results today. I wish you every success in the future and would like to thank you for being an important part of the community here at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai.”