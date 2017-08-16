Sisterly competition at Anglesey Show

The produce tent at the Anglesey show proved the setting for some sibling competition.

Sisters Krista Elin, seven, and and 10-year-old Hannah Jones from Rhosgadfan competed against each another in several competitions.

Krista came first in the potato and garden peas growing competitions, whilst Hannah finished runner-up in both those events.

Despite their sibling rivalry, their mother Sue insisted that the competition between the two was friendly and said that the pair had a keen interest in competing in the show.

She said: “They have both been competing at the Anglesey show for years, Hannah has been doing it since she was two.

“It’s great to see them take such a keen interest in a traditional Welsh show at such a young age. I think they deserve some recognition for their efforts, as do all the other children who take part in the show year on year.”

Krista also finished as runner-up in the posy flowers and miniature garden competitions, whilst Hannah finished fourth in the miniature garden competition.