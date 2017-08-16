Rocking Reverend Elvis tribute for Ysbyty Gwynedd sensory garden

A chaplain has been busking as an Elvis tribute act in local towns and village to raise money for Ysbyty Gwynedd’s sensory garden.

The sensory garden is set up for the benefit of individuals living with dementia and their families, staff and visitors.

The recent events saw Wynne Roberts and the dementia support workers, including Eleri the matron, take to the streets to busk for local passers by and to promote the benefits for dementia friendly environments.

Delyth Thomas, acute dementia clinical nurse specialist and prevention of delirium facilitator at Ysbyty Gwynedd, said: “The sensory garden has increasingly been appreciated in providing suitable therapeutic environments and programmes in dementia care, allowing individuals to experience nature, plants and fresh air, not just for people with dementia and their families, but also for all staff and visitors.

”All money raised will go towards the sensory garden for Ysbyty Gwynedd, which will allow families and carers quality time together and provide a strong element of care and wellbeing.”

Rev Wynne added: “The garden provides a peaceful atmosphere, which is very important for patient wellbeing.”

Hospital chaplain Wynne recently won the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board ‘contribution to the wider community’ award for raising thousands of pounds for charity.

You can support Glaslyn Ward by organising your own fundraising event or offering a donation through Awyr Las, the North Wales NHS charity. Get in touch on 01248 384395 or at awyrlas@wales.nhs.uk to find out more.