Llanberis' Padarn Country Park retains coveted Green Flag award

Padarn Country Park in Llanberis has secured the Green Flag award again this year.

The country park, which is run by Gwynedd Council is amongst 183 parks and green spaces in Wales that have met the high standard needed to receive the coveted Green Flag Award.

Situated in 800-acres in Llanberis, Parc Padarn welcomes Gwynedd residents and tourists to enjoy spectacular scenery across Llyn Padarn towards Dolbadarn Castle on to the magnificent mountains of Snowdonia.

The park is home to a wide-range of attractions which include Ysbyty’r Chwarel - a historic museum that reflects on hospital life in the 19th century, Padarn Lake railway, a ropes and adventure course for children and adults, the Padarn water sports centre as well as the National Slate Museum which is also situated nearby.

Councillor Ioan Thomas, Gwynedd Council Cabinet Member for Economic Development said: “It’s fantastic to see that the park has secured green flag recognition again this year. This national award shows that Parc Padarn is a quality destination that we can all enjoy.

“Securing this status which is set independently is recognition of the hard work and dedication of the park’s staff. It certainly underlines the fact that Parc Padarn offers a warm welcome and is a well-managed park that benefits the local community.”

The Green Flag Award scheme is delivered in Wales by environmental charity, Keep Wales Tidy, with support from Welsh Government. It is judged by green space experts, who volunteer their time to visit applicant sites and assess them against eight strict criteria, including horticultural standards, cleanliness, environmental management and community involvement.

Padarn Country Park is open daily throughout the year. For more information about it or other parks that are run by Gwynedd Council, visit the website www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru and click on ‘Leisure, Parks and Events’ on the home page.