National Fire Cadets scheme coming to a Town near you!

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service launched its new National Fire Cadets scheme at the National Eisteddfod last week.

On Tuesday, August 8, it was announced that the new scheme will be introduced into Amlwch, Beaumaris and Llanfairfechan.

The NFC is an educational youth organisation run by Fire and Rescue Services in partnership with the Chief Fire Officers Association.

The aim of the scheme is to create safer, stronger communities through developing an individual’s knowledge and awareness of their community to enhance citizenship skills.

The initiative provides an opportunity for young people between 11 and 18 to achieve nationally recognised qualifications such as a BTEC Level 2 in Fire and Rescue Services in the Community and vocational certificates of achievement in a variety of areas.

Young people are taught various skills including teamwork, problem solving and communication alongside enhanced life skills to strengthen their employability.

Stuart Millington, Senior Fire Safety Manager, said: “We have had Young Firefighters branches here for years but we have now moved over to the National Cadets Scheme as well as most other fire and rescue services in the UK.

“This new scheme is a national scheme where the instructors will guide the cadets through a recognised course to enable them to learn new skills and achieve a qualification at the same time.

“Young people will benefit in many ways by joining the cadets scheme to help build their confidence, learn about respect and working as part of a team.”

Cadets will meet once a week at their local fire stations. Amlwch will meet on Monday evenings, Beaumaris will meet on Tuesday evening and Llanfairfechan will meet on Wednesday evening.

If you are interested in becoming a Fire Cadet or would like more information please email nationalfirecadets@nwales-fireservice.org.uk or visit www.nwales-fireservice.org.uk