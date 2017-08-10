Llangefni woman to take on 200 mile challenge for St. David's Hospice

A woman from Llangefni is set to take on a GB Ultras 200 mile running challenge across parts of the UK to raise money for St. David’s Hospice.

On Saturday, August 19, 52-year-old Sal Seeney is set to run from Southport to Hornsea and hopes to raise as much money as she can for the Hospice in memory of Tracey Rees who died from cancer last month.

Sal ran her first half marathon in Cardiff just over two years ago and despite suffering from UCTD, an autoimmune disease, she is determined to go even further this time around driven on by the pain of others around her.

Tracey Rees was 44 years old when she died from cancer. She was diagnosed in 2015 and fought bravely through operations and chemotherapy. She was married and had a boy who was six years old.

For the last couple of months of her life, she attended St Davids, who Sal said went “above and beyond” to take care of her. Sal also explained that talking to Tracey’s father was the catalyst for wanting to raise money for St. David’s.

“When I decided to take on this challenge Gerry (Tracey’s father) told me of his daughter and it touched a nerve as I lost my dad to cancer in his early 40's. There were no hospice’s back then.” she said.

“Sadly Tracey has passed away and again I heard how amazing St Davids Hospice were and so I wanted to help raise some money towards the cause.

“My condition does put me in a lot of pain, but I know that there are others around me who are in a lot more pain than I am. This is going to be challenging but not as challenging as what some people have to go through with no set finish line.

“At the end of the day, I have a finish line to get to and it’s for a good cause so I can’t wait to take on the challenge. My husband will be supporting me the whole way with clean clothes, food and words of encouragement!”

After completing a full marathon in April 2015, Sal decided to keep going and has since completed over 40 half marathons and 10 full marathons including Snowdon just last year.

If you would like to donate to Sal’s cause, then please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sal-seeney?utm_medium=email&utm_source=ExactTarget&utm_campaign=20170807_96877