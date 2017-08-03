Bethesda children strive for safety

Two budding young artists are helping to keep their school friends safe on the road thanks to their designing skills.

Osian Cross and Ethan Artell of Ysgol Abercaseg in Bethesda have won a competition to design a poster to warn motorists of a new 20mph zone outside the school.

The posters will be made into road signs and then displayed on the main road outside the school.

Following a request from the local member of Gwynedd Council, Councillor Rheinallt Puw, the new 20mph zone has been introduced outside the school amid concerns about the safety of the pupils.

“I am pleased that the 20mph zone has been introduced and I’m looking forward to seeing the signs. Well done to all the children who took part in the competition and congratulations to Osian and Ethan.” Said Cllr. Puw.

“I’m sure the signs and the new speed restrictions will help keep all the children safe as they walk to and from school.”