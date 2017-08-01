Anglesey students experience work life at Horizon

A group of pupils from schools across Anglesey were given a taste of working life at Wylfa Newydd last week.

The year 11 and Sixth form students were given the opportunity as part of Horizon’s Work Insight Week.

Held at Coleg Menai’s Energy Centre in Llangefni, the week gave individuals access to Horizon team members who run a range of activities designed to teach them about the working life of Wylfa Newydd.

Alongside an explanation of how to build and operate the proposed nuclear power station, the students got to visit the site and learn more about the scale of the Project and the opportunities Wylfa Newydd will bring.

As well as testing their interview skills, they learnt about the importance of communication, leadership and team working and were asked to create and deliver a presentation on the Project to the Horizon team with Horizon’s Operations Director, Greg Evans, judging the entries.

Greg said: “It was great to meet such a talented and enthusiastic group of young people and to welcome them to life at Wylfa Newydd.

“I was very impressed with their willingness to get involved, take the opportunity to learn more about us and gain essential skills for life. I wish each of our 2017 group all the very best for the future – who knows some of them may come and join us as apprentices or graduates in the future!“

Luke Williams, who joined Horizon last September as an apprentice, said: “Work Insight Week brings Wylfa Newydd to life in an exciting way – I took part last year, and learnt a lot.

“As an apprentice, I’m now part of the business and that’s a really great place to be and would definitely encourage students to get involved too!”

For more information about Wylfa Newydd and the opportunities it will bring, visit www.horizonnuclearpower.com, call the freephone information line on 0800 954 9516, or email wylfaenquiries@horizonnuclearpower.com.