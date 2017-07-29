New Beginnings in Bro Eleth

A new ministry area leader for Bro Eleth was appointed this week.

At a special service held at Amlwch’s St. Eleth’s Church on Monday evening, the new ministry of Rev’d Dr. Kevin Ellis was celebrated, as he was inducted and licensed.

In the same service, Bro Eleth’s Ministry Team was commissioned.

Kevin will now be leading the mission and ministry of the church community serving the communities around Amlwch, Llanerchymedd and Moelfre.

He has previously been the ministry area leader of Bro Cybi (Holy Island and Holyhead) for three years and is looking forward to this new chapter in his ministry: “It has a been a pleasure to walk alongside the people and communities of Bro Cybi, and I was saddened to leave.” he said.

“But now there is the anticipation of what might happen as we walk with the different communities of Bro Eleth. I am excited by the challenge that lies ahead and look forward to living, learning and leading in a new context, as we seek to be God’s people together.”

Venerable Paul Davies, Archdeacon of Bangor and Anglesey and Chair of the Anglesey Synod, said “I am deeply grateful to Kevin for his considerable contribution to Bro Cybi; for responding to the call to serve in Bro Eleth; and for his commitment to learning Welsh over the last three years, without which this new ministry Bro Eleth would not be possible.”

Commenting on Kevin’s new appointment, the Bishop of Bangor, the Right Reverend Andy John, said, “All of us are on a Christian pilgrimmage and journey and we know that Kevin’s journey is deeply rooted in prayer.

I am confident that under Kevin’s leadership – working with the Rev’d Pauline Jones and the Ministry Team – we will see Bro Eleth develop and flourish.”