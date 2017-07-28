Gwynedd couple walk 60 miles in 24 hours for chosen charities

A couple from Gwynedd walked 60 miles in 24 hours to raise money for various charities last week.

On Saturday, July 22, Gareth and Christine Griffith from Port Dinorwic managed to raise over £1200 by walking around various parts of the county alongside their close friends, Islwyn and Eirys.

Luckily for the duo, the weather held out throughout the whole day during their epic journey and the money raised will now be put towards their chosen charities, Gisda, Air Ambulance Wales and Sands.

Christine, who teaches mathematics at Ysgol Syr Thomas Jones in Amlwch, Anglesey, said: “It is the hardest thing we have all ever done. We were so lucky with the weather, as we didn’t have one drop of rain!”

“Without the support of my husband, Gareth, and my co-walkers Islwyn and Eirys, I would never have made it.

“I’d also like to thank the close friends, Wil and Nia, Karen Wynne, Angharad and Rachel, who walked some of the way with us and were a huge part of the team.

”A big thank you must also go to Aled and Delyth who provided vital support, including food and drink, medical help and for their general all round amazingness. They clapped and cheered us all the way and picked us up when the going got tough.”

“Finally, I’d like to say thanks to every one of the amazing people that sponsored us.”