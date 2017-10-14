Relive the unique night of Gig y Pafiliwn 2017

S4C are giving viewers the chance to relive the popular Gig y Pafiliwn, with a highlights show next weekend.

A programme to be shown on Saturday, October 21 will show the highlights of what was surely the event that had topped many an Eisteddfod-goer’s list over the summer.

All the tickets for the gig were sold out in a matter of hours, so those who didn’t manage to get one will get a chance to see what the event was like, along with its brilliant atmosphere.

The Gig y Pafiliwn event was held on August 10 as part of the Eisteddfod on Bodedern, Anglesey and attracted over 2,000 people.

The Welsh Pops Orchestra performed some of the Welsh music scene’s most popular songs alongside a variety of Welsh bands. This year, the bands were Yr Eira, Alys Williams and band, Mr Phormula and Yws Gwynedd; with Huw Stephens presenting the evening.

Ywain Gwynedd, the lead singer for the well-known band of the same name, was aware of the hype leading up to the evening.

“Ive been doing gigs for around eighteen years, and I get nervous before every gig – but the nerves for Gig y Pafiliwn started a few weeks before the event, but thankfully they’d settled by the evening itself.

“Around the time of the Eisteddfod, the Welsh language was having a lot of bad press, so the gig was a chance to show that Welsh is a living and relevant language, and that an array of people – young and old – could enjoy our culture under one roof.

In the programme, viewers will be transported back to the long summer days when they hear songs such as Trysor, Gweld y Byd Mewn Lliw and Sebona Fi being performed to the unique accompaniment of the Welsh Pops Orchestra, conducted by Owain Llwyd.

