Gary Barlow confirms North Wales and Delamere concerts

TAKE That star Gary Barlow has announced that he will embark on a tour of the UK next year including dates at Llandudno’s Venue Cymru and Delamere Forest.

The tour will see Barlow play intimate venues across the UK and Ireland including some never visited before.

“I had such a lot of fun back in 2013 when I played those smaller venues because you’re so much closer to the fans,” said Barlow of his forthcoming tour. “The audience always seem to love the intimacy of it all too. I’m also really looking forward to playing in a couple of cities I’ve never played before as well as getting a chance to meet the fans there.”

Barlow last toured as a solo artist in 2014 to acclaim from fans and critics alike, playing some of the biggest venues he had ever played as a solo artist including The O2 London, Birmingham LG Arena, Glasgow The SSE Hydro and Manchester Arena.

The singer-songwriter and record producer first found worldwide fame as a member of British pop group Take That. Since forming in 1989 Take That have won eight BRIT awards, sold over 45 million records and over eight million concert tickets.

Aside from his achievements with Take That, he has also co-written and produced music for other renowned artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams. Barlow’s last solo record Since I Saw You Last sold more than 600,000 copies and was the ninth biggest selling album that year.

In more recent years, the 46-year-old from Frodsham, Cheshire, has also turned his attention to the world of theatre, composing the score for the hugely successful production Finding Neverland, working alongside screenwriter Tim Firth to write the music and lyrics for musical The Girls’ and also working alongside his Take That band mates to produce The Band, a record breaking musical featuring the music of Take That.

Gary Barlow plays Llandudno’s Venue Cymru on May 21 and 22 before playing Delamere Forest on June 6.

Tickets go onsale 10am Friday 20th October via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.