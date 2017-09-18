Hop and Grain Ale Trail coming to Anglesey!

Hop and Grain Events are bringing their popular Ale trail to Anglesey at the end of the month.

On Saturday, September 30, guests can hop on and off the buses on the all new trail that visits some of the island’s best pubs.

Organisers have carefully selected eight fabulous pubs that offer a superb selection of real ales and fantastic food.

Ale Trailers will be able to start their day from any of the participating pubs which include: Four Crosses and Tafarn Y Bont in Menai Bridge, Bull Hotel in Llangefni, California Hotel in Brynteg, The Benllech in Benllech, Bull Inn and Panton Arms in Pentraeth and George & Dragon in Beaumaris.

Buses will be running between midday and 11pm, allowing Ale Trailers to hop on and off at each of the pubs to enjoy the warm hospitality, hearty food and entertainment on offer.

Tickets are available from all participating pubs for £12 and via https://hopandgrainanglesey.eventbrite.co.uk for £13.33.