Canadian comic Katherine Ryan coming to Rhyl during world tour

BREAKOUT star Katherine Ryan is bringing her signature icy wit to Rhyl next year.

The comedian will be stopping by Rhyl Pavilion as part of her worldwide Glitter Room tour in February.

Ryan is the first Canadian woman – and only the second British-based comedian – to have a Netflix Original Comedy Special released worldwide.

Katherine Ryan: In Trouble was filmed at the Hammersmith Event Apollo and was released to 190 countries earlier this year.

Ryan recently received rave reviews as the presenter and writer of Channel 4’s How Did You Get So Rich?, which featured the comedian snooping on the often bizarre lives of the super-wealthy.

Ryan may be more familiar from shows such as BBC TV’s QI, Have I Got News For You and Live at the Apollo as well as winning the second series of Taskmaster on Dave channel.

She even managed to reach the final of BBC One’s Let’s Dance for Comic Relief with her hilarious Nicki Minaj impression performing her hit, Starships. Ryan is also the first UK-based performer to appear at the respected Oddball Festival, where she performed in Toronto alongside Aziz Ansari and Amy Schumer.

She has also supported US star Chelsea Handler on her UK tour.

Glitter Room is Ryan’s first UK tour since the hugely successful Kathbum, which had two sell-out nationwide UK tours as well as runs at the Edinburgh Festival and around the world.

She will go on to perform her new act at the prestigious venue Caroline’s in New York

Her first UK tour, Glam Role Model, sold out and was extended several times, due to massive demand. The Pavilion show will take place on Saturday February 3, 2018.

Tickets (over-14s only) are priced at £20.50 with no concessions and are available now from the box office by calling 01745 330000, or visiting www.rhylpavilion.co.uk