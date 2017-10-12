FOR SALE PORT DINORWIC

Thu Oct 12, 2017
Reporter:
Jill Suter
Thursday 12 October 2017 15:59
3 Bedroomed detached cottage in rural location close to Port Dinorwic Village Gwynedd.Large garden with greenhouse.Would suit country lover/gardener Tel: 01248 670334 / 07990998909
