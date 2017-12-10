Anglesey weightlifter amongst winners at prestigious BBC awards ceremony

A weightlifter from Anglesey was named on the list of winners at the BBC Wales Sport Awards in Newport on Monday night.

Catrin Jones was named as the Carwyn James Young Sportswoman of the Year 2017 for her achievement in the sport.

Catrin, who trains at Canolfan Brailsford and attends Bangor University, is coached by her father Dave Jones.

This year, she became the Welsh Senior Champion and won silver medal in the junior Commonwealth games in Australia.

Catrin, who hopes to represent Wales at next year’s Commonwealth games, can lift the equivalent of a 14 stone man and only took up weightlifting four years ago.

She is also a Welsh record holder at three different weight classes, 44kg, 48kg and 53kg class and a British record holder in the 44kg and 48kg class.

When asked about the secret to her success, Catrin said: “It’s down to the hard work I put in.

“I train five or six times a week and if you train hard the results will come after that.”

Elsewhere, Caernarfon pensioner Mike Blake took BBC Wales’ Get Inspired Unsung Hero 2017 award for his contribution to the sport of Fell Running

69-year-old Mike is a veteran fell-running organiser and has also been a member of Eryri Harriers for nearly 40 years.

All his races have been organised voluntarily, with all proceeds going directly to local schools, community groups and mountain rescue.

Instantly recognisable with his bandana, shorts, fell shoes and odd socks, Mike, also organises events as diverse as British Championship races and the Tuesday night series of short fell races, with Easter eggs for prizes.

He will now go on to represent Wales in the UK final, which will be announced during BBC Sports Personality of the Year on BBC One at 6.45pm on Sunday, December 17.

Rugby Union centre Jonathan Davies was crowned the overall winner as he was handed BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2017 award.

Jonathan finished ahead of runner-up Geraint Thomas, with Natalie Powell finishing in third place.

Other outstanding achievements in Welsh sport were honoured at the event, as Sport Wales and BBC Wales joined forces once again to hold the country’s biggest annual sporting celebration at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport.

Lawrence Conway, Chair of Sport Wales, said: “We received a record number of inspiring nominations for this year’s awards and tonight’s finalists showcase the passion and hard work going on in the communities here in Wales.

“I am proud of all the volunteers, coaches, leaders and organisations who are helping to build a more active and healthier nation, and it was a real honour to see them recognised as the true heroes of Welsh sport.

“Their achievements will no doubt encourage others across the country to get engaged in the community and help shape their Welsh sport of the future.”