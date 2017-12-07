Snow and ice on its way and disruption warning in place as Storm Caroline batters UK

STORM Caroline is set to cause “major” travel disruption across Britain as it brings gusts of up to 90mph.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, expected to affect North Wales. The warning is in force from just after midnight on Friday until 6pm on Saturday.

A weather forecast reports reads: “During Friday, increasingly frequent snow showers already affecting parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Northern England will extend across many other northern and western parts of the UK.

“Two to five cm of snow is likely fairly widely, with 10-20 cm in places, mainly Northern Scotland, Northern Ireland, north Wales and perhaps the Northwest Midlands.

“Icy surfaces are also likely to be an additional hazard, especially overnight. The heaviest and most frequent snow showers will progressively become confined to North East Scotland during Saturday. Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers.”

Storm Caroline is arriving today (Thursday). It will bring potentially disruptive winds to Northern Scotland.

Chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: “The strongest winds will reach the North West of Scotland early on Thursday, extending to Northeast Scotland and the Northern Isles in the afternoon. During Thursday winds will start to ease in the west with the strongest of the winds becoming confined to the Northern Isles in the evening.”

The Met Office posted on Twitter this morning: “Storm Caroline will bring storm force winds across Scotland, combined with frequent snow showers. Mild, wet and windy across England and Wales at first, turning brighter and colder later.”