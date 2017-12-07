Free Christmas parking in Gwynedd Council car parks

AS part of Gwynedd Council’s efforts to support the county’s businesses free parking will be offered in all the county’s public car parks during the period leading up to Christmas.

The move is to encourage people to make the most of Gwynedd’s shops will mean that there will be free parking in the council’s public car parks from Friday, December, 15 until Thursday, December 27. Fees will be as standard from Friday, December 28.

Councillor Dafydd Meurig Gwynedd Council cabinet member for environment said: “Business-owners tell us that our free Christmas parkingscheme is of huge benefit to them every year.

“As well as providing a boost for local traders, it’s also better for the environment to shop locally rather than travelling for miles to be stuck in traffic as you try to get your shopping done in time.”

Councillor Ioan Thomas, Gwynedd economic development cabinet member added: “The period running up to Christmas offers our shops and businesses a fantastic opportunity to showcase the wonderful produce they have to offer.

“We hope that more people than ever make the most of the free parking scheme and support our local shops during what is such an important time of year for them.”

During the Gwynedd Council public car parks scheme, there will be a sign on every public car park pay and display machine. If you can’t see a sign, car park users are encouraged to if it is a Gwynedd Council car park. Car parks owned by other organisations may not offer freeparking.

The council is also eager to promote events across the county. If you have any community events that have been organised during the festive period, let the Council know via Facebook www.facebook.com/CyngorGwyneddCouncil or @CyngorGwynedd on Twitter and the council will promote these events on their social media accounts.