Arfon MP helps out at local foodbank's winter collection in Bangor

Plaid Cymru MP for Arfon Hywel Williams was on hand to help out with a food collection at his local Tesco store in Bangor last week.

Mr Williams took part in the local food bank’s annual Christmas collection event, with all proceeds going towards helping the food bank provide those in need with dinners this Christmas.

“Once again I commend the generosity of Tesco customers in Bangor for their willingness to support the local food bank.” said Mr Williams.

“I was glad of the opportunity to do my bit to raise awareness of the work done locally.

“I’d also like to thank my local Tesco stores in Bangor and Caernarfon for their continued support and for making these regular collections possible.”

“It’s thanks to the generosity of public giving and the time and effort of volunteers that those in need of help are able to keep themselves and their families fed.

”The support of the community in Arfon is greatly valued.

“Food banks have no place in twenty first century Britain. It’s a reflection of this Government’s failed austerity experiment that so many of our most vulnerable people are now dependent on strangers for support.”