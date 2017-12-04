Archaeological mystery revealed in Llangefni lecture

THERE is a chance to a dig into an archaeological ‘tale of the unknown’ in Llangefni.

A public lecture by the Gwynedd Archaeological Trust’s Jane Kenney: “A Tale of Known Unknowns: The Results of Excavations at Hedd yr Ynys, Llangefni’, is being held at 7.30pm, at the Canolfan Ebeneser, Bridge Street, on Tuesday, December 12.

The talk describes how in 2016 the Gwynedd Archaeological Trust (GAT), with the help of 50 or so volunteers, carried out an archaeological excavation near Lôn Fron, Llangefni.

The aim was to pinpoint the location of a Dark Age cemetery, reported in the area during the early 19th century.

Instead, the excavation showed that this was not the location of a cemetery, but what was found? To find out the answer the public are invited to attend the free, public lecture.

Excavation leader Jane Kenney, of GAT, will discuss the findings following a year of studying the results, artefacts and samples recovered from the dig.

The talk will illustrate how, via scientific dating and the specialist study of artefacts, how experts can now begin to understand the many pits and ditches revealed by the excavation.

The dig also revealed unexpected traces not of where people were buried during the Dark Age, but of where they may have lived. Tea and coffee will also be provided after the talk.