Arfon AM and MP back small business and urge people to shop local

ARFON’S politicans are encouraging people to shop local to help boost the local economy.

AM Sian Gwenllian and MP Hywel Williams visited Caernarfon craft and gift shop Llechi a Phethau – Slate and Things.

They met with proprietors Jon and Gill March, who opened their craft and gift shop in the town eight months ago, as part of efforts to promote Small Business Saturday, which is held on Saturday, December 2.

Sian Gwenllian AM said: “The Small Business Saturday is an important initiative that encourages people to shop locally at a time of year where consumerism is high.

“Local shops like Llechi a Phethau are in constant competition with online shopping online and out-of-town shopping and small high-street businesses are being squeezed.

“Local shops contribute a great deal to the local economy, and all the crafts for sale at Llechi a Phethau are made by local crafts people.’

Jon and Gill March began looking for a shop when their slate printing business became so popular that it outgrew their basement at home.

”They have added to their wares by selling local crafts and there are Welsh language as well as Welsh interest items for sale, all made in the north Wales area.

Hywel Williams MP said: “This Christmas you can find unique gifts at shops like Llechi a Phethau, and every pound spent locally on the high-street has a bigger local impact than a pound spent in a supermarket or chain.’

“Small local businesses are more likely to employ locally and will have a better knowledge of what their customers want. You won’t get the same personal touch at the larger stores or online.”