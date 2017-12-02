Anglesey pensioner who lied about neighbour sentenced

AN Angelsey pensioner who falsely claimed that a neighbour had held a knife to his throat, hoping the man would be evicted from his council flat, got a suspended sentence.

Roderick Axon, aged 67, of Llangefni, had lied to police that Kenneth Hughes, aged 68, had twice held a knife to him.

Judge Huw Rees said at Caernarfon crown court that Mr Hughes had been put to the indignity of being arrested in his own home and being on police bail for 20 days before the investigation was dropped.

In addition to the 15 months suspended sentence Axon must observe a 30-day rehabilitation requirement and carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

A three-year restraining order bans him from contact with Mr Hughes.

Matthew Curtis, defending, said Axon, never in trouble before, had been described by his family as a loner who valued his independence.

The judge said he had "just about been persuaded" to suspend the prison term.

He told Axon: "You should know that one of the more distressing experiences in life is being falsely accused."

He had pleaded not guilty to perverting justice.

Simon Mills prosecuting, said: "Sadly he still maintains his false story which the jury found to be untrue."