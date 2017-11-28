Missing Holyhead teenage girls found safe and well

Two teenage girls who went missing from Holyhead have been found safe and well.
Yasming Higgins, 16, and Courtney Hughes, 14, were reported missing by North Wales Police on Monday.
Police confirmed on Tuesday morning that the teenagers had now been located.
#Missing #Holyhead teens Courtney Hughes and Yazmin Higgins found locally safe and well and returned home this morning. Thanks for all your shares and RTs. pic.twitter.com/wDTwu8uA5E— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) November 28, 2017
