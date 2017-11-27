Missing Anglesey man wanted on suspicion of robbery in island village

Police are hunting an Anglesey man who is wanted on suspicion of a robbery in Rhosybol.
North Wales Police have released a picture of Zak Corbett, 44, who is believed to have connections in Liverpool, Manchester and Sheffield.
Anybody with information is urged to contact North Wales Police on 101.
Anglesey man Zak Corbett 44 is #wanted on suspicion of robbery in #Rhosybol, #Anglesey on Nov 10 & has connections in #Liverpool, #Manchester & #Sheffield. Help us find him. Call 101 or Crimestoppers pic.twitter.com/BCARjvKPX5— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) November 27, 2017
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on