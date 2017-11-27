Missing Anglesey man wanted on suspicion of robbery in island village

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Police are hunting an Anglesey man who is wanted on suspicion of a robbery in Rhosybol.

North Wales Police have released a picture of Zak Corbett, 44, who is believed to have connections in Liverpool, Manchester and Sheffield.

Anybody with information is urged to contact North Wales Police on 101.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Read