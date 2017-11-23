New village hall for Llanddona set 'to open in June' as cash secured

FUNDING is finally in place to build a new village hall, which it is hoped will open in June next year and “put the heart back” into an Anglesey community.

The Llanddona village hall committee has been fundraising for about five years to raise the money to replace the present hall, which has become dilapidated.

The group had initially planned to knock down the hall and build a new one. In 2014, however, the village primary school was closed by the Isle of Anglesey County Council, presenting the opportunity to site a new community centre in the vacant building.

And thanks to a successful application to the Welsh Government and other fundraising, the group is now able to start the purchase process for the school.

A grant of £128,00 has been secured from Cardiff, with £45,00 from Anglesey Charitable Trust and a further £20,000 from the Garston Weston Foundation.

More than 100 people attended a public meeting in the Llanddona Village Hall to hear the good news.

Chair of the village hall committee Rhian Hughes said: “The council agreed not to put the [school] building up for sale on the open market to give the group chance to find the funds to buy the building,” said the .

“The former school has many advantages over the village hall. It is a larger building, with off-road parking and a playground and field that are ideal for community events.”

Modifications to the school will involve work to improve access and the installation of disabled toilets.

Equipment and furniture will also be needed for community classes, advice and training sessions, outreach health clinics and social events.

Groups that presently meet in the hall include the young farmers’ group, the community choir and the dog training club. Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths said: “I am pleased this investment will help Llanddona Village Hall.

This is good news for the local economy and a good example of how the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme is delivering real improvements for local communities.”

Ms Hughes said the project would: “put the heart back into the community” and that the campaign had helped to “bring the villagers together”.

She added: “The local support has been tremendous. We worked very closely with the council. They deserve credit for helping with this.”

Cllr Carwyn Elias Jones, Isle of Anglesey Council economic development and major projects portfolio holder and Seiriol ward councillor, said: “Congratulation to everyone on this news.

”We are delighted they have received the grant and it is key now that we continue to build resilient communities and especially in rural areas like Llanddona.”