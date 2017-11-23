Charity receives 6,000 animal cruelty and neglect calls during Christmas

A CHARITY which helps care for abused, neglected and sick animals is bracing itself for thousands of calls over the festive period.

RSPCA Cymru has launched its ‘Kindness at Christmas’ appeal and revealed previous call figures covering the holiday season.

During December last year, and January (2017), 5,932 incidents were reported to the RSPCA in Wales, with 141 of those happening across Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The figures from the animal welfare charity show that during the same period (December 2016/January 2017), the charity received 118,799 calls across England and Wales - 1,916 calls a day. (79.8 calls an hour, 1.3 calls a minute.)

From poorly, unwanted pets, callously dumped on the streets to animals and wildlife deliberately cruelly treated, RSPCA inspectors are preparing to see “heartbreaking cruelty and neglect” this festive season.

The RSPCA across England and Wales expects to take in around 19,000 animals in need this December and January and needs help to care for them.

RSPCA Cymru superintendent Martyn Hubbard said: “It’s a sad fact that every day at work throughout the year can be tough for our inspectors and animal welfare and collection officers, but winter really does come with its own challenges and issues.

“During the festive season alone last year, we rescued hundreds of animals, many of whom had been cruelly abandoned, injured or abused.

“But we also saw so many acts of kindness by animal lovers who cared for animals that had been abandoned, to those who reported suffering animals to our cruelty hotline or volunteers caring for animals in our centres and branches. We are asking animal lovers across the country to show kindness this Christmas by supporting our winter appeal.”

To help the RSPCA to continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care, and to support the charity's 'kindness' campaign, please visit www.rspca.org.uk/winterappeal.