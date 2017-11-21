Police on hunt for suspicious woman knocking on Bangor residents' doors for money or petrol can

Police are attempting to trace a woman who is believed to be knocking on people's doors in Bangor asking for money.

Over recent days officers have received reports of a suspicious woman calling at properties in the Coed y Castell and Penrhosgarnedd areas asking for either money or for a petrol can as her car has broken down.

Sergeant Dana Baxter who is based at Bangor Police Station said: “Enquiries are ongoing to trace her however we are advising people not to give her money and to phone us if they witness suspicious behaviour.

“Never let anybody into your home unless you are completely satisfied as to their identity and their reason for being there.”

Residents are asked to be vigilant and to call North Wales Police on 101 if they witness any suspicious behaviour.