North Wales Police carries out biggest anti drug operation in 20 years

North Wales Police carried out its biggest anti drugs operation for 20 years today (Tuesday November 21) in a series of coordinated raids in Conwy, Llandudno, Llandudno Junction and Holyhead, resulting in 15 arrests.

More than 250 officers conducted the searches, which included addresses in Manchester and Liverpool.

In excess of 30 locations were searched in the dawn raids and 15 arrests were made along with unquantified seizures of cocaine, cash and related equipment.

Those arrested are face questioning at custody suites in St Asaph, Caernarfon and Wrexham for conspiracy to supply controlled drugs and money laundering offences. Evidence will be presented to the Crown Prosecution Service by tomorrow.

Unfortunately police mistakenly hit one wrong address in Holyhead: 4 Gwel y Mynydd, and Det Superintendent Davies profusely apologised to the occupants and was at pains to make it clear they were not involved in any way with the operation. He said the reason for mistake will be the subject of an investigation.

Detective Superintendent Iestyn Davies who commanded the operation said: “It has been a massive undertaking for the force, and it is part of an inquiry which has been going on for over 12 months.”

He said the operation was intelligence led, but would comment on whether undercover officers were involved, but did confirm no firearms were involved.

Det Superintendent Davies added this is a continuing dynamic investigation, he said: “There may be the possibility of further arrests,” and added they would follow the evidence if it lead further back along the supply chain.

He stated two organised crime groups, one in Holyhead and one based in Conwy had been targeted, and there were links between the two groups. “The planning and resources that we were prepared to invest indicates how seriously we take this problem.

“Drugs trafficking and the inherent misery and violence it brings with it is a plague in our society and we will continue to take positive, robust action to bring offenders to justice. However we can’t do this alone and I cannot emphasise enough the importance of sharing information with us.