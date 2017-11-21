Fim crews make tracks for Snowdon Mountain Railway

A RECORDnumber of film crews have visited one of Snowdonia’s best known heritage attracti over the past year.

The Snowdon Mountain Railway, at Llanberis, has seen eleven production companies visit the iconic North Wales destination.

During the 2017 season, film teams came to make programmes featuring the railway, its trains, the summit building and the station in Llanberis.

Highlights include comedian Joel Dommett’s feature for ITV’s This Morning and Ellis James and Miles Jupp’s recent visit as part of a BBC series featuring their favourite places to visit in Wales.

A documentary crew from BBC Wales brought Welsh photographer David Hurn to Snowdon to discuss his life in photography; S4C filmed from the mountain to illustrate a story about Everest, while UKTV’s Impossible Railways made a programme about the specific challenges of running a railway to the top of Wales’ highest peak.

And a film crew of a different sort visited over the summer to record a 360-degree journey on Snowdon Mountain Railway to turn into a Virtual Reality experience.

The Capital VR experience can be seen by Christmas shoppers in Cardiff’s St David’s Shopping Centre from next month, allowing them the chance to take a virtual trip up Snowdon and experience the view from the iconic peak which was this year voted the best in the UK.

Alan Kendall, general manager of Snowdon Mountain Railway, said: “We’re pleased we could welcome an array of film crews to the mountain this year, to capture its stunning scenery and the railway’s unique way of experiencing the views.

“Our season highlight was the return of Loco #5 after 17 years off the rails, along with the arrival of the railway’s very first female fireman. Of course, a TV crew was on hand to film these stories too and we look forward to welcoming many more in 2018.”

For more information about Snowdon Mountain Railway visit: www.snowdonrailway.co.uk or follow on Facebook: SnowdonMR or Twitter: @SnowdonMR