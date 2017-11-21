Donate your unwanted musical instruments to kids in Wales

PEOPLE are being asked to donate their once loved but no longer played musical instruments to school children in Wales.

The Welsh Government, in conjunction with local authorities, is piloting a national scheme: Music Instrument Amnesty Week – ‘Instruments for Kids.’

It is hoped that unwanted instruments found hidden or abandoned in attics, garages and the backs of cupboards across North Wales will be donated.

They will be then be distributed through local authorities to children and schools where there is a need for music provision.

The pilot follows a campaign earlier this year by Welsh Government and National Assembly for Wales, where more than 50 instruments were donated by Assembly Members and staff.

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Kirsty Williams said: “Whether we stuck at it or just gave it a go, most of us have memories of learning to play a musical instrument as a child.

“We believe that every child should have the opportunity to learn an instrument. That is why, together we are making a commitment to finding new and innovative ways of making sure children across Wales get access to music. Instrument for Kids is part of this.

“We hope that Wales’ love of music will inspire people to dig out and dust off their old instruments for Music Instrument Amnesty Week for us to give them a new lease of life and pass on to children to enjoy for many more years to come.”

In Bangor, a drop off point has been arranged at: Gwasanaeth Cerdd Ysgolion, Uned 13b, Llys Castan, Ffordd y Parc, Parc Menai, Bangor, LL57 4FH.

Hand held instruments only can be dropped off between Tuesday, November 21 – Friday, November 24. (On the Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday time is from 9am – 5pm and on Thursday, 9am – 11am.

They can also be dropped off (also hand held instruments only) at Unit 1, Spencer Trading Estate, Rhyl Road, Denbigh, Denbighshire, LL16 5TQ, Monday, November 20 to Friday, November 24, from 8.30am – 3pm.

Further details and information about drop off points as they become available will be posted on gov.wales/instruments-for-kids.