Wife of heroic campaigner backs mental wellbeing campaign

The widow of heroic cancer campaigner Irfon Williams is backing a new drive to improve the mental wellbeing of people in North Wales.

Mr Williams was a passionate advocate of the need for children and young people to talk about mental health issues during his 25 year career as a mental health nurse and manager.

After being diagnosed with advanced bowel cancer in January 2014, the father-of-five captured the hearts of people across North Wales and further a field with his positivity and determination to help others.

Following his death in May, aged just 46, his wife Rebecca, herself a Registered Psychiatric Nurse, says that focusing on small every day actions to look after her mental wellbeing is helping her and her young children Sîon and Ianto through the grieving process.

She is now lending her support to a new campaign led by Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board’s Public Health Team to encourage people across North Wales to embrace the 5 Ways to Wellbeing.

The campaign is being launched to coincide with the NHS’ national Self Care Week, which runs from November 13 to 19.

“When Irfon was diagnosed with cancer it became more important than ever for us to practice what we preach, and we focused very heavily on looking after our mental health, to see us through what was a very difficult time.” Rebecca explained.

“Simple things like getting some gentle exercise, spending time with people whose company you enjoy, learning new skills and taking notice of the positive things in life can really help you to feel better, even when life gets especially tough.

“Giving back to the local community through the #TeamIrfon fundraising campaign also helped to give our wellbeing a boost, and I’m really proud that the campaign is still helping others.”

The campaign hopes to encourage employers to create supportive environments for employees.

For more information on 5 Ways to Wellbeing visit www.wales. nhs.uk/sitesplus/861/page/93956/