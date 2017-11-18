Ynys Mon AM welcomes moves to bring Traffic patrols to the island

Assembly Member for Ynys Môn, Rhun ap Iorwerth, has welcomed a Welsh Government U-turn that could see A55 Traffic Officers could patrol the expressway across the island in future.

At present, the patrols don’t come further west than the Britannia Bridge.

The Ynys Môn AM has heard concerns from Police officers about the current situation, and has previously raised the matter on the floor of the Assembly.

In March this year, he urged the Labour Welsh Government to look again at the situation, saying “the A55 doesn’t stop at Llanfairpwll”.

Welsh Government has now confirmed in a written statement that officials are being asked “to investigate the potential benefits of providing an additional Traffic Officer crew to patrol Anglesey and other areas”.

“It makes no sense to stop patrols at the bridge.” said Mr ap Iorwerth.

“Traffic Officers perform a number of important duties and, without them, there’s additional pressure on an already stretched Police force.

“If there’s a shunt on the A55 across Anglesey, for example, Police officers can be tied up for long periods, whilst across the rest of north Wales, the job of getting traffic flowing again can be carried out by Traffic Officers.

“We now have a promise that this will be looked at, but I do hope this change is introduced as quickly as possible.”