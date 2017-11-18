Holyhead hero remembered with stone unveiling

THE Town of Holyhead, honoured those who lost their lives during war and conflict on Remembrance Sunday and a new commemoration stone was unveiled in honour of John Fox-Russell.

Fox-Russell, who lived in Holyhead, was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross for bravery and on Sunday, he had a special place in the town’s remembrance service.

Born in Holyhead on January 27 1893, he was the eldest child of Doctor William and Ethel Maria Fox Russell and their family home was 5 Victoria Terrace, which is fittingly situated nearby the Holyhead Cenotaph.

It is there that a commemoration stone was unveiled to mark a 100 years - almost to the day – since Captain Fox Russell’s selfless actions on the battlefields of Tel el Khuweilfeh in Palestine during the First World War.

His Victoria Cross citation read: “For most conspicuous bravery displayed in action until he was killed.”

Captain Russell repeatedly went out to attend the wounded under fire from snipers and machine guns.

The commemoration stone unveiling ceremony was a partnership between the Isle of Anglesey County Council, Holyhead Town Council and the British Legion

Anglesey County Council chairman Cllr Richard Jones unveiled the memorial stone, along with the Mayor of Holyhead Cllr Ann Kennedy.

Cllr Jones said: “Captain John Fox-Russell gallantly served his country and put his comrades’ lives before his own.

“His life and bravery will be remembered, and I’m sure Holyhead will value this new centenary commemoration stone in his honour.”