Concerns for missing Anglesey woman Clare Pickard, 38

Concerns have been raised for a missing woman from Anglesey.

Clare Pickard, 38, from Bodedern, near Holyhead, has not been since since the morning of Wednesday, November 15.

Anyone with information relating to Clare's whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference V173551.

