Biker suffers serious injuries after A55 collision in Anglesey

A motorcyclist was left with serious injuries following a collision on the A55 in Anglesey.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A55 between Holyhead and Valley at 4.40pm on Wednesday, November 8.

The incident involved an orange KTM motorcycle and a black Honda Jazz.

The motorcyclist, aged in his 40s, was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor with serious injuries.

North Wales Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward with information.

PC Meurig Jones of the Roads Policing Unit said: “We would like to speak to any witnesses who saw the manner of riding or driving of either vehicle prior to the collision and are urging them to contact us.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting reference number RC17169660.