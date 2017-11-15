Bangor Gymnastics Club's double success at Welsh Awards

Bangor Gymnastics Club won two prestigious prizes at the Welsh Gymnastics Awards held in Cardiff over the weekend.

They scooped the Insport Disability Club of the Year award after being nominated by Disability Sports Wales and also won the main award of the evening – Welsh Gymnastics Club of the Year.

Despite competing against over 100 other Gymnastics clubs from around the country, Bangor Gymnastics Club enjoyed great success.

The club has over 800 members of all levels and abilities taking part in their weekly gymnastics sessions at the main site in Llandygai Industrial Estate, as well as the Coed Mawr and Maesgeirchen clubs.

After being named the best gymnastics club in Wales, Bangor’s Head Coach, Sarah Austin, said: “It's such an achievement to win Club of the Year and be recognised for all our hard work we have put into achieving our dream and moving to our own facilities this year.

“It really has been a team effort and we are very proud to provide gymnastics for all in our community.”