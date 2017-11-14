Greenwood Forest Park voted North Wales Chronicle's Family Attraction of the Year for seventh year in a row

Greenwood Forest Park has been voted North Wales Chronicle’s Family Attraction of the Year for the seventh consecutive year.

North Wales Chronicle readers have been busy voting for their favourite attraction in the category for the past few weeks and we can now reveal that it is Greenwood that has taken the prize once again this year.

Mark Rowlands, Greenwood Forest Park visitor services manager, was delighted to accept the award on behalf of the company on Tuesday morning.

“We are over the moon to win this award for the seventh consecutive time.” he said.

“We must say a big thank you to the Chronicle readers for taking the time to vote. Our team work very hard to provide the best experience for all our visitors. It’s a great way to end another successful season here.”

The popular site attracts plenty of families from across North Wales and beyond with its entertaining rides and events.

The park is set in 27 magical acres where children and adults alike can discover its woodland adventure, awesome attractions and forest family fun.

Visitors can make a splash on the UK’s only solar-powered water ride, Jump aboard the world’s first people powered roller coaster or zoom down the longest sledge run in Wales!

Children will also love discovering the super bouncy Giant Jumper, exploring the turrets of TreeTop Towers, taking their shoes and socks off for the BareFoot Trail or aiming for gold at archery.

For more information and special event times and dates, visit www. greenwoodforestpark. co.uk or call the 24-hour info line on 01248 670 076.