Charity boxes stolen from Jasmine restaurant in Bangor town centre

Charity boxes have been stolen from a restaurant in Bangor.

Thieves targeted Jasmine restaurant on the town's High Street between 9.30pm on Monday night and 9am on Tuesday morning.

After entering via the restaurant's back door, the thieves stole three charity boxes and cash from the till.

In an earlier incident, thieves also targeted the Penguin Café on the High Street.

Nothing was stolen as the alarm was activated but offenders left via the fire door. This incident took place between 6.30pm on Wednesday, November 8 and 8.30am on Thursday, November 9.

PC Lisa Thomas from the local policing team said: “We are appealing to anybody who may have seen suspicious behaviour around the High Street to contact us.

"Local officers have looked at local CCTV and carried out enquiries in the area and we are currently keeping an open mind as to whether both incidents are linked.”

Anybody with information regarding either incident is asked to contact officers at Bangor Police Station on 101, quoting reference number RC17169895 for the Penguin Café incident and reference number V172470 for the Jasmine restaurant incident.