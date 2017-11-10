Police warn drivers after spate of thefts in Caernarfon area

CAR owners are being warned to keep their vehicles locked and secure after a spate of thefts in the Caernarfon area, and which has resulted in one suspect being arrested.

North Wales Police are urging people to remove all items of value after thefts occurred overnight in the Waunfawr and Dinorwic areas.

District Inspector Owain Llewellyn, of North Wales Police, said: "Over the past weekend, we experienced a slight spike in theft from parked and unattended vehicles and all with a similar pattern.

“Unfortunately property had been left in view by the owners, and entry was gained by smashing a window to steal the contents and or by simply opening an unlocked door. A range of property was stolen, but frustratingly it could have been avoided if owners had taken a few simple security measures. It is really important vehicle owners take simple steps to deter opportunists and avoid becoming a victim of crime.

”Although one suspect has been arrested, enquiries are still on-going. Please take a little extra time to check your vehicle when you leave it and if possible, remove all items of value and lock the vehicle ensuring any alarm or immobiliser is activated.”

North Wales Police would like to hear from anyone who has information about recent car crime in the area to contact them via the web live chathttp://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx & quote RC17168539.

Alternatively phone Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.